3 siblings struck, killed by truck at bus stop in Indiana

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) —  State Police say a 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers were killed when a pickup truck struck them in northern Indiana as they were crossing a road to board a school bus.

Sgt. Tony Slocum says the girl and her brothers died at the scene Tuesday morning after they were struck by the pickup near Rochester, about 100 miles north of Indianapolis.

An 11-year-old boy who isn’t a relative was also struck and suffered multiple broken bones. Slocum says that boy was conscious and speaking to emergency workers before he was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Slocum says the children were hit as they were crossing a two-lane road to board a Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. bus that had stopped with its stop-arm deployed.

