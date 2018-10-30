An inside look at law enforcement: GRPD Citizens Academy Week 6, Detective & Forensic Services units

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Citizens Police Academy is an inside look at the work of men and women of law enforcement in Grand Rapids. The class is a 10-week course showing how the department operates, how officers do their jobs, and why they take the actions they do.

During week 6, class participants learned how forensic technicians search for, find, and document evidence at a scene. They then got a look at how detectives use the physical evidence to find people for interviews, and how they compile information together into one story before they present the case to a prosecutor.