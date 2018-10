Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heartside Ministries welcomes those who are living on the margins in Grand Rapids, and helps those struggling with homelessness, poverty, addiction, and more. Now they're once again bringing one of their annual Art of the Heart Galas in order to raise money to support their mission.

Art of the Heart Gala is Thursday, November 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Clearwater Palace.

Tickets are $75.

For more information, visit heartside.org or call 235-7211.