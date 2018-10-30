Balanced offense leads Zeeland East into district final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich -- Zeeland East has won 7 straight games coming into Friday night's district championship showdown with rival Zeeland West.

A larger reason for the Chix success has been the balance on offense led by dual threat quarterback Gabe Taylor, the senior accounted for 5 touchdowns in a week 8 win over the Dux including 3 through the air.

"Anytime you are a running quarterback like he is people think you can't throw and that is not the case at all." Zeeland East head coach Derek Pennington said. "Obviously his legs are what people see on Friday night because we do run him a lot but he is a great passing quarterback."

During its current winning streak, Zeeland East has beat 4 playoff teams averaged 41 points per game.

"We have confidence in each other and we play for each other" senior tight end and linebacker Boone Bonnema said. "We have been playing well throughout each week and I'm glad we are going into this game with a couple wins under our belt."

Zeeland West at Zeeland East is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night and will be our game of the week on the Blitz.