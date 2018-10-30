Battle Creek shoplifting suspect crashes after pursuit

Posted 6:14 AM, October 30, 2018, by

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A shoplifting suspect is facing charges accused of leading police on a short pursuit and then crashing his car before being arrested.

Deputies in Calhoun County say they were called around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after a suspect stole items from a store in the 2100 block of West Columbia Avenue in Springfield.

It was not long after that deputies noticed a car violating traffic laws on 20th Street near Lafayette Avenue in Sprinfield and tried to pull it over near Jackson Street.

The suspect fled at a high rate of speed, but crashed after failing to negotiate a curb.

The suspect, only identified as a 47-year-old Battle Creek man, then tried to run through yards before being arrested.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s