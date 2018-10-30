× Battle Creek shoplifting suspect crashes after pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A shoplifting suspect is facing charges accused of leading police on a short pursuit and then crashing his car before being arrested.

Deputies in Calhoun County say they were called around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after a suspect stole items from a store in the 2100 block of West Columbia Avenue in Springfield.

It was not long after that deputies noticed a car violating traffic laws on 20th Street near Lafayette Avenue in Sprinfield and tried to pull it over near Jackson Street.

The suspect fled at a high rate of speed, but crashed after failing to negotiate a curb.

The suspect, only identified as a 47-year-old Battle Creek man, then tried to run through yards before being arrested.