Crews battling fire at Ottawa County mobile home park

Posted 8:10 AM, October 30, 2018, by , Updated at 08:30AM, October 30, 2018

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire inside the kitchen of a mobile home.

Dispatchers in Ottawa County say the fire started at a mobile home in the 100 block of West Pin Oak Drive in Coopersville early Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the home and believe it started in the kitchen.

We’re told everyone made it out safely except the family’s pets.

FOX 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you updates as we learn them.

 

