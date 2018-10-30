Edison Neighborhood, Millwood United hosting Trunk or Treat events

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It should be a fun – and safe – Halloween for those participating in a couple of “Trunk or Treat” events in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

The Edison Neighborhood “Trunk or Treat Block Party” will be at 1009 E. Stockbridge Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the goal of the event is to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood safety. And making neighborhoods “safe and attractive” is a priority of the KDPS, as well as the Urban Alliance, and the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center – which are hosting the festivities.

From 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, there will be plenty of free food and candy, as well as outdoor games, live music and youth activities. The DPS says in a news release officers also will have a fire truck and police vehicle on display:

“The success of this event is due to the many volunteers, as well as monetary support of participating vendors.”

A “Trunk or Treat” event also is scheduled Wednesday, October 31st, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Milwood United Methodist Church, 3919 Portage Street. According to the event’s Facebook page, hotdogs will be served at 5 p.m.