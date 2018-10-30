Entire block of homes in East GR decked out for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Halloween is only one more day away and there is a display you will want to check out.

The 'Halloween Block of East' is located at the corner of Wealthy Street SE and Cambridge Boulevard in East Grand Rapids.

Neighbors say this area is known for getting anywhere from 1,500-2,000 trick-or-treaters.

Starting on Halloween, the neighbors will transform most of the block into different themes.

Students from East Grand Rapids Middle School will be performing a special flash mob dance throughout Halloween night.