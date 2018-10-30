Holland bicyclist jumps from bike to avoid being hit by car

Posted 5:39 AM, October 30, 2018, by , Updated at 06:21AM, October 30, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. — Dispatchers in Ottawa County say a bicyclist’s quick-thinking may have saved  him from injury after a crash.

Investigators say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of E. 32nd and Waverly in Holland.

The victim was, who was riding a bike at the time, jumped off before the car could hit them.

Their actions are being credited as life-saving, after escaping without injury.

The scene of that crash has since been cleared.

