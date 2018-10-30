Impress your Thanksgiving guests with cooking classes at The Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need an idea of a side dish to pass this Thanksgiving that will truly impress guests? The chefs at Samaritas Senior Living know a lot of good recipes, and are teaching people how to make them at their Academy class, Give Them Pumpkin to Talk About.

All-in-One chef, Mark Kingshott, came by the studio to show off one of the dishes he'll be teaching people how to make in the class.

Give Them Pumpkin to Talk About is happening on Thursday, November 8 at 2 p.m. in the Terraces Kitchen.

Samaritas Senior Living is located at 2000 32nd Street Southeast in Grand Rapids.

To sign up for this cooking class, or other classes at The Academy, click here.