Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Want to get a $61,000 Mustang for just $100? Get a $100 raffle ticket for that beautiful, rare, black sleek Mustang Shelby GR 350 at Seelye Ford Dealership in Kalamazoo.

The Hands-Up Foundation is holding the raffle. Only 100 of these cars are made each year.

All the proceeds will go to buying meals for hungry and needy families in the Kalamazoo area, which will be passed out the day before Thanksgiving.

Raffle tickets are on sale through Friday, November 9. The drawing will be on the 10th.

2. Tickets go on sale for Disney's Frozen on Ice today!

The classic Academy Award winning tale will now be brought to life on stage, featuring Anna and Elsa and many other favorite songs.

There are eight different shows planned at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids starting February 28 through March 3.

Tickets start at $15 each and are available on Ticketmaster's website as of this morning.

Tickets can also be purchased at the box office at Van Andel or DeVos Place.

3. Everyone loves getting a card in the mail, and now everyone can help say "thank you" to those serving in the military.

Throughout the month of November, fans attending events at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall are encouraged to bring cards for active duty military.

Fans can bring unsealed "Thank You" cards and leave them at the guest services booth at Van Andel Arena and at coat check at DeVos Performance Hall.

Anyone who submits a "Thank You" card will be entered to win a pair of tickets to see Kelly Clarkson at Van Andel Arena on February 14.

Last year over 450 cards were collected.

4. Tigers and dinosaurs really did roam the earth at the same time! Check out this video from the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.

Thanks to everyone who joined us for Zoo Goes Boo this past weekend! While everyone's costumes were amazing, Finn thought this T-rex costume was particularly dino-mite... pic.twitter.com/u4Ud5Uvpgf — John Ball Boo 🎃👻 (@JBZOOGR) October 29, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Zoo officials posted this on Facebook, during their annual "Zoo Goes Boo" event.

That's Finn the Tiger, who's clearly interested in the t-rex costume.

The zoo said he though the costume was "dino-mite."

5. Forget searching all over Sam's Club to find what you need. A virtual assistant, of sorts, we'll lead you right there!

San's Club is introducing it's own version of Amazon Go, to make shopping easier and faster.

The new store is called "Sam's Club Now," it won't have checkout lines or cashiers, similar to Amazon Go stores. To shop and pay, you'll have to download an app, which also has a navigation system that leads you directly to the items you need.

The new Sam's Club store will open in Dallas next month, but there's no word on when other stores will open in other parts of the country.

So far, Amazon has four Amazon Go stores in operation.