No tricks for Halloween…only a treat weatherwise

WEST MICHIGAN — I can remember years ago when I would wake on Halloween morning as a youngster hoping the day would fly-by in school so that we could hits the streets in the evening and snag tons of candy and treats! Many times (it seems) I also recall cold, windy, wet trick-or-treating nights…some even filled with sleet or snowflakes. This year for West Michigan, not so.

While we will likely have clouds around most of the morning, and perhaps even a few early morning lingering light showers south and east of Grand Rapids, we are anticipating becoming partly sunny during the afternoon on Wednesday and dry for trick-or-treaters. Areas south and south of Grand Rapids may not break out into sunshine in the afternoon, but conditions are expected to still be dry during the evening. We’re looking for high temperatures in the afternoon in the mid 50s and northwest/west winds at about five to ten mph. Temperatures around 6PM will likely be in the low 50s and perhaps fall only into the upper 40s by the time the ghosts/goblins/vampires/witches retire.

So this year kids should be treated on Halloween, not tricked with bad/cold/wet/windy weather. Glad I can be the messenger this time around with good news and not so deadpan. Ghosts of Halloween’s past will not invade West Michigan this year with bad weather. In fact, you can be caught dead or alive on the street this year without the need for an umbrella or winter coat with gloves. Best of luck to all the kids looking for their bounty at each door! Enjoy, make it fun, and HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

