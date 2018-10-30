Robinson Elementary on bottled water while awaiting secondary PFAS levels test results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Another PFAS scare is happening in West Michigan. The latest investigation is at Robinson Elementary School in Grand Haven after high levels of PFAS were found in the drinking water.

Those test results came back Monday, prompting school officials to notify parents and turn off the fountains and switch to bottled water. A truck load of 33,000 was delivered to the school.

“All of our drinking fountains have been turned off and are non-operational, [so] there is no risk in anybody mistakenly using a drinking fountain. Lots of students have their own drinking bottles ,” says the superintendent of Grand Haven Area Public Schools, Andrew Ingall.