Sketch released of suspect in attempted abduction

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon County Sheriff has released a composite sketch of a suspect in an abduction attempt last week.

The attempted abduction happened on Thursday, October 25 in Dalton Township about 5:00 p.m. The woman was walking northbound on the shoulder of Holton Road pushing a small child in a stroller. When she was between Adams Road and O’Neil Road, a vehicle slowed down next to her. She started to run, but the vehicle pulled ahead and blocked the shoulder.

The woman then headed the other direction, but the suspect got out of the car, grabbed her, and tried to drag her into the vehicle. She was able to fight him off and the suspect fled northbound on Holton Road from Twin Lake. She suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, with a long blonde ponytail and a receding hairline. He was clean shaven and has bad teeth. He was about 5’5″ tall, average build, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and work boots.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older green SUV, maybe a 1998-2001 Oldsmobile Bravada or a 1995-2005 Chevrolet Blazer or GMC Jimmy.

Anyone with information should call the Muskegon County Sheriff at 231-724-6658 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.