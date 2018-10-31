Allegan County haunted corn maze open through Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORR, Mich. -- Halloween is today but that doesn't mean the scary fun has to end.

The New Salem Corn Maze, located at 4516 24th Street in Dorr, will remain open through the weekend after Halloween.

It's fun for the entire family, with both a daytime corn maze which is void of ghouls or a haunted corn maze which will scare the daylights out of you.

For the younger kids, there is also farm animals to see, a pumpkin patch, even hay rides and a train for the children to ride.

The maze is open on Halloween, and the Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3 after the holiday until 10 p.m. each day.

Ticket prices vary based off what activities you do.