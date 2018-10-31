Bandit wearing ‘Scream’ mask holds up southeast G.R. liquor store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  —  An armed robber was wearing a “Scream” mask when he hit a liquor store Halloween Night on Grand Rapids’ southeast side.

The Grand Rapids Police brought in a tracking dog and set up a perimeter, but say they’re still searching for the bandit.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at J&M Discount Beverages, 235 Hall Street SE. That’s at Cass Avenue, west of Madison Avenue.

A GRPD sergeant tells FOX 17 the robber was holding a black handgun. After getting some money, he took off running north from the business. He’s described as black, in his 20s, and about 6 feet tall.

Police say the robber was wearing a black-hooded open sweatshirt with a white undershirt, plus jeans – and the Scream mask.

No one was hurt, according to investigators, who broke down the perimeter after a short while.

