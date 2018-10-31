× Child dead after fall from trailer in Montcalm Co.

SHERIDAN, Mich. — Authorities say a child has died after falling from a flatbed trailer that was being towed by a vehicle Wednesday night in Montcalm County.

It happened on eastbound E. Eisenhower Street just east of Pine Street, near Central Montcalm Elementary School, according to state police. The incident was reported shortly after 7:20 p.m.

Montcalm County dispatchers said reports indicated a 12-year-old child fell from the trailer. Aero Med was dispatched to the area of the crash.

The scene was cleared at around 9 p.m. The child’s identity was not released.