Crash involving car and tree closes road in Comstock Township

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews are asking drivers to avoid E. G Avenue in Comstock Township after a crash.

The Comstock Fire and Rescue posted the warning on Facebook Wednesday morning, warning drivers to avoid the area of E. G Avenue, as it is closed between N 31 Street and N 33rd Street.

We’re told a car crashed into a tree in that area, forcing crews to extricate the driver from the car.

No word on extent of injuries.