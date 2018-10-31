× Family issues another plea for driver in fatal hit-and-run to come forward

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Halloween marks three years since a Central Michigan University student was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Ryan Tsatsos was killed while walking along a road after leaving a Halloween party. Tsatsos pushed a girl he was walking with out of the way of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made and police and the family say that prosecution is not what they are looking for, but closure.

Police say they believe the vehicle that hit Tsatsos was dark blue. The only evidence recovered at the scene was a paint chip and they need more clues.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.