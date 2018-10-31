Family’s backyard ‘Moonlight Manor’ terrifies neighborhood for 12th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich.-- A family in Kent County goes above and beyond for Halloween every year to make sure visitors have the best experience.

The holiday is no joke at the Lamb household. For the past 12 years, they’ve gone all out: building a free haunted maze in their backyard. This year didn’t disappoint, with a line of people eager to get inside and be scared.

Long dark hallways, with twist and turns and plenty of scares lurking around every corner.

Micheal Lamb has constructed this backyard maze from scratch for 12 years now along with his son AJ. This year’s theme is Moonlight Manor Theater.

"We’re a haunted vaudeville theater, so it’s all of the characters from the vaudeville days," said Michael Lamb. "We have magicians, we have knife throwers, we have various other activities back there that come from that era and they’re all here because the theater got shut down and they weren’t ready for it to go.”

The planning process starts the day after Halloween the year before. The father-son duo works all year preparing for this very night.

"I do it because it gives me an opportunity to spend time with my son and it always has," said Lamb. "Ever since he was 13, we’ve always done props together every year and this year was no different.”

If you missed out on Moonlight Manor this year, make sure you check out their website to be prepared for next year.