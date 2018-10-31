Feeling groggy? Here are tips on how to get a good night’s sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When was the last time you had a good night's sleep? Other than a constant state of grogginess, lack of sleep can lead to more serious issues. Not to mention, being tired can be a danger to those around you.

Poor sleep causes depression, anxiety, poor concentration, increased appetite, weight gain, high blood pressure, early heart disease, increased risk of dementia, diabetes, obesity, stroke, and early heart attack.

When a person gets at least seven hours of sleep a night, it can increase sex drive, concentration, physical energy, mood, reduced hot flashes and night sweats,

So to experience all the perks a good night's sleep brings, here are some tips you can follow to catch more Z's:

Make a decision to get more, prioritize sleep.

Stop screen time 30 minutes before sleep time.

Have a set sleep time and wake time.

No alcohol before bed.

Address problems like snoring, insomnia, etc.

Deal with unresolved issues before sleeping; don't go to bed angry.

Sleep hygiene; brush your teeth and showering can help a person relax before bed.

Metered breathing, gratitude.

If none of these methods work, seek a sleep specialist.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.