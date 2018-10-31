Forest Hills Northern defeats Gull Lake, 1-0 in overtime

Posted 11:07 PM, October 31, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Both Jonathan Kliewer and Kaden McCloughan were incredible in the Division-II high school boys state semifinal at Grand Rapids Christian high school on Wednesday evening. After being scoreless in regulation, we would play two ten minute overtime periods. After going scoreless in the first, Will Patrick found Zac Meyers after a throw-in to break the tie. The Huskies went on to a 1-0 win as they advance to the state championship Saturday at 3:00pm against Detroit County Day at Comstock Park high school.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s