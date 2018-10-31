GR Symphony dedicates concert to composer Leonard Bernstein’s 100th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids Symphony is dedicating an entire weekend of concerts to one of the greatest musicians in the United States, composer Leonard Bernstein.

They symphony will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of his birth playing a sample of Bernstein's most popular music, with most of it composed in the 1950s.

Bernstein's 100th will be performed on Friday at Saturday at DeVos Performance Hall at 8 p.m.

There will be a pre-concert conversation each night, held at 7 p.m. Also, there'll be a "Talkback" post-concert conversation with the musicians on Friday.'

Tickets start at $18 for adults, and $5 for students.

Call (616)-454-9451 or go online to grsymphony.org to reserve tickets.