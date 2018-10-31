GR Symphony dedicates concert to composer Leonard Bernstein’s 100th anniversary

Posted 12:02 PM, October 31, 2018, by

Grand Rapids Symphony is dedicating an entire weekend of concerts to one of the greatest musicians in the United States, composer Leonard Bernstein.

They symphony will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of his birth playing a sample of Bernstein's most popular music, with most of it composed in the 1950s.

Bernstein's 100th will be performed on Friday at Saturday at DeVos Performance Hall at 8 p.m.

There will be a pre-concert conversation each night, held at 7 p.m. Also, there'll be a "Talkback" post-concert conversation with the musicians on Friday.'

Tickets start at $18 for adults, and $5 for students.

Call (616)-454-9451 or go online to grsymphony.org to reserve tickets.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s