Grand Rapids cemeteries step up security for Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Halloween is the big night for trick-or-treaters but it's also notorious for mischief. That's why some cemeteries in Grand Rapids are stepping up patrols to find any visitors up to no good.

“These cemeteries were built for respect, a time of reflection, for prayer, so we’d like to keep it that way,” says Jim Arsulowicz, the managing director for the Diocese of Grand Rapids Catholic cemeteries.

Arsulowicz says he hopes that anyone thinking about heading to a graveyard with bad intentions will reconsider.

“I would just tell all the kids I want you to have fun but there is a time and place, and coming to a cemetery is not the place to do it,” says Arsulowicz.

The Holy Cross Cemetery is part of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and they've requested extra patrols from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

In recent years there's been a rash of cemetery vandalism in West Michigan with multiple grave stones damaged and broken in places like Sturgis, Kalamazoo and Coldwater.

Many cemeteries have security cameras also to help catch trespassers.