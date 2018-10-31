Teen missing from St. Joseph County

Halloween cocktails; treats for the adults

The big kids need to be able to enjoy some spooky spirits on Halloween while the little ones go trick-or-treating.

Nate from Original Tin Up stopped by to show us how to make our own treats, and celebrate Halloween in a fun and festive way.

Smoked Manhattan

Obituary Martini

  • 2 ounces gin
  • 1/4 ounce dry vermouth
  • 1/4 ounce absinthe or pastis

Pumpkin Sangria Bowl

Any sangria recipe works for this. Gut out the pumpkin, insert dry ice, then dump the sangria ingredients into the pumpkin.

For more recipes, visit originaltincup.com.

Also, be sure to take advantage of the "FOX17" discount on their website to get 20% off your Original Tin Cup order.

