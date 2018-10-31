Higher PFAS levels found in Robinson Elementary water after 2nd test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Health officials say a second round of testing at a Grand Haven elementary school has shown higher levels of PFAS contamination.

During a press conference Wednesday, the Ottawa County Health Department says that new test results from Robinson Elementary School show PFAS levels at 171 parts per trillion.

It's the latest shock for the school of 300 students, which on Monday found out that initial testing showed PFAS levels above 140 ppt. The EPA health advisory limit is 70 ppt.

All drinking fountains at the school have been shut off and bottled water is being provided to students and staff members.

Tests done at a nearby daycare and fire station showed PFAS results well below the EPA's limit.

The Michigan Department of Energy Quality says it is going to expand the testing area to try to find where the contamination is coming from.