KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety hosted is third annual Trunk-or-Treat bash in the Edison Park neighborhood. For over two hours, hundreds of children and their parents went from car to car getting candy and showing off their costumes.

Sgt. David Juday said there was more than just dozens of candy bowls. There were games, a live DJ and hotdogs. He said the department organized the event to build partnerships with the community and to promote neighborhood safety.