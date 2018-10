Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Police in Kalamazoo say an alleged drunk driver damaged a building after driving into it.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Bank Street Bingo Hall in Kalamazoo.

Police say the driver, believed to be drunk, crashed into the side of the building, causing significant damage.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was hospitalized.

No names have been released.