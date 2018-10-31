Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 31

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Don't let the fun push safety aside! Here are some really helpful tips from parents and experts regarding trick-or-treating.

The big things is to put kids in reflective gear, carry a flashlight, and travel in groups. State Farm says Halloween is a big concern when it comes to getting hit by a car, because kids will be walking in the streets.

The Parks and Rec Department in East Grand Rapids also suggests having a route planned out ahead of time, along with a curfew.

Pumpkin carving is also on the list of Halloween dangers. Safety experts suggest putting away sharp kitchen knives and using the small tools in carving kits. Also instead of a huge candle, use a votive or an LED candle, and make sure the pumpkin is on a sturdy surface.

2. Some people aren't happy about trick-or-treating on a weeknight. The Halloween and Costume Association launched a national petition, asking President Trump to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October.

The organization said changing it to a Saturday would make for a "safe, longer, stress-free celebration" that benefits both parents and kids.

So far, more than 33,000 people signed the petition at change.org.

3. If you're a big fan of improv, there are a number of awesome shows to check out in the coming days for the Grand Rapids Improv Festival.

Local comedy groups, along with more than 30 troupes from all over the country, will perform from November 1-5.

The comedy shows will happen at different venues around the city, including the Dog Story Theater.

There are also improv workshops on Saturday morning, one for rookies, and another for those who are more experienced.

4. Some proposed changes to the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids could be unveiled today.

city officials started the River for All Project, to improve key points near the water, and establish guidelines for any other changes.

Today, officials are expected to reveal their final plans for six sites along the river.

The parks and rec department also want to build a new area to allow easy access for boaters and fishermen. Another group, GR Whitewater, also plans to work along the river.

5. Want to smell like a million bucks? The world's most expensive perfume is headed to the United States.

It's from France, and comes in a gold encrusted bottle. It costs $1.5 million!

The bottles are also personalized and can take more than a year to create. So far, only one has ever been sold.