Portage dentist buying candy back to send to troops overseas

PORTAGE, Mich. -- A West Michigan dentist office is offering to buy back your Halloween candy, to give to troops who are serving overseas during the holidays.

Dr. Susan Dennis, D.D.S. a dentist in Portage, is offering to give you a dollar per pound of new and unwrapped candy.

It's an effort to keep kids cavity-free while sending it to troops deployed overseas, their children and even wounded warriors in military medical care.

The event runs Thursday, November 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, November 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their office, 8150 Moorsbridge Road in Portage.

Anyone who takes part will be also entered for a chance to win an iPod touch.

In the eight years, the office says it has collected more than 1,800 pounds of candy.