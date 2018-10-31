Teen missing from St. Joseph Co. since weekend

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The St. Joseph County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing teen.

Alexis Sullivan, 18, was last seen on October 27 at about 8:00 p.m. when she was picked up in an unknown vehicle. The last known contact she had with family or friends was on Snapchat on October 27 with an unknown man. The man is described as being white, older and heavier, with dark hair and gauges in his ears.

Alexis is described as being 5’4″ tall, about 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. The photo below is a recent one of her from Facebook.

Anyone with information should call St. Joseph County Sheriff at 269-467-9045.