Teen missing from St. Joseph County

Teen missing from St. Joseph Co. since weekend

Posted 1:00 PM, October 31, 2018, by

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The St. Joseph County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing teen.

Alexis Sullivan, 18, was last seen on October 27 at about 8:00 p.m. when she was picked up in an unknown vehicle. The last known contact she had with family or friends was on Snapchat on October 27 with an unknown man. The man is described as being white, older and heavier, with dark hair and gauges in his ears.

Alexis is described as being 5’4″ tall, about 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.  The photo below is a recent one of her from Facebook.

Alexis Sullivan

Anyone with information should call St. Joseph County Sheriff at 269-467-9045.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s