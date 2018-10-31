Toddler struck by vehicle in Grand Haven on Halloween Night

Posted 8:14 PM, October 31, 2018, by , Updated at 08:22PM, October 31, 2018

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.  —  The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority says a three-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Grand Haven.

There was no immediate word whether it was a boy or girl who was hit, or if it was related to Halloween or trick-or-treating activities. The 911 call came in to dispatchers around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.

The location was Hofma Drive at Thornapple Drive. Dispatchers had no details about how it happened, what kind of vehicle was involved, etcetera.

They did say the child was being taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

