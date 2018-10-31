Tricks and treats await you at the Hocus Pocus Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another spooky night of tricks and treats is coming to West Michigan! Ring 211 once again is bringing their best magicians to the stage for a special Halloween performance at the 32nd annual Hocus Pocus Party.

The night will include a full dinner buffet, a cash bar, balloon creations, face painting, fortune telling, prize drawings, cabaret shows, and more.

Featured magicians include Joel Douglas, The Amazing Corbin, Steven Michael, Dennis Favreau, and Gary Laundre'.

The Hocus Pocus Party is happening on Saturday from 5:30 to 10:30 at the KC Banquet Hall.

Tickets cost $10 for kids, and $25 for adults.

To purchase tickets, or to learn more, visit (616)-550-5406.