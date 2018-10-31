CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich -- The Unity Christian boys soccer team has officially punched their ticket to the state championship after the 4-0 win over Ludington on Wednesday night. The Crusaders received big days from Adryn Byl, Logan Kunnen and Evan Nieuwenhuis.
Unity Christian advance to state championship after 4-0 win over Ludington
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Unity Christian rallies for district soccer win over South Christian
-
Forest Hills Northern defeats Gull Lake, 1-0 in overtime
-
Price pitches Red Sox past Dodgers 4-2 for 2-0 Series lead
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Chacin, Brewers blank Rockies 4-0, take 2-0 lead in NLDS
-
-
Red Sox finish off Astros in 5 games, head to World Series
-
Game of the Week Preview: Unity Christian vs. Allendale
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz