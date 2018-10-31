Unity Christian advance to state championship after 4-0 win over Ludington

Posted 11:11 PM, October 31, 2018, by , Updated at 11:17PM, October 31, 2018

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich -- The Unity Christian boys soccer team has officially punched their ticket to the state championship after the 4-0 win over Ludington on Wednesday night. The Crusaders received big days from Adryn Byl, Logan Kunnen and Evan Nieuwenhuis.

