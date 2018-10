Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- Christine Burkhardt-Messner, is a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher in the Garden City Public Schools and works tirelessly to help make sure her students succeed.

“I just love spending time with kids,"she said. "It is such a rewarding career. Making connections with my students, not just academically, but emotionally and socially, is what makes my day.”