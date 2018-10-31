West Michigan’s first psychiatric urgent care center to open in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan mental health services company is working to open the areas first psychiatric urgent care center by Spring of 2019.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services announced it will open the center to provide immediate assessment and treatment for people experiencing acute psychiatric symptoms and cannot wait for routine outpatient intervention.

This forces many patients into area emergency departments, which delays treatment and increases cost. Just last year along, hospitals in Grand Rapids-area had more than 14,000 people in need of mental health services.

“A Psychiatric Urgent Care Center, paired with the existing continuum of behavioral health care available at Pine Rest and in the community, will help to address these problems,” said Pine Rest President and CEO, Mark Eastburg, Ph.D.

“As the comprehensive behavioral health provider in West Michigan, we’re well-qualified to step in and fill this growing need,” Eastburg said.

This project is scheduled to begin as a pilot, utilizing current space in the contact center on the Pine Rest Cutlerville campus, 300 68th Street SE.

Initially, the pilot will serve adults 18 years and older.

It will be open for assessments seven days a week and will accept commercial, Medicaid health plans and Medicare insurances.