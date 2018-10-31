Wheelchair & cane doesn’t stop Hudsonville twins from Halloween celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, MICH.-- Like almost every other 10-year-old, Kallen and Jake Gainey hit the sidewalks to go trick-or-treating on Halloween. The only difference is the twins have Cerebral Palsy, and can't get around as easily as some other kids.

But try telling that to the brothers, who had one thing on their minds Wednesday: free candy.

Because they have vision problems, their parents spent the evening explaining to them the decorations and describing what candy they got after stopping by each house in their Hudsonville neighborhood.

The twins' mom, Jenna, says it's so important for her kids to feel included in the festivities, even though it might be a little different for their family.

“When the kids can’t come up to the step, just to reach up to them and come to them, just to feel like we can participate. Our neighbors are really good about that,” Gainey said.