2 people inside Kent Co. mobile home hit by gunfire on Halloween

Posted 2:25 AM, November 1, 2018, by

File photo

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men were hospitalized after they were hit by gunfire after shots were fired by someone outside the home.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. in the Grand Village Mobile Home Park, 6500 Division Ave South, in Gaines Township.

Deputies say the two men were inside when the bullets were fired into the home.

No suspects are in custody and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

