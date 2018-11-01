Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greater Ottawa County United Way just released the results for Ottawa County's 2018 Community Assessment report.

Greater Ottawa County United way believes the whole community deserves to achieve its full human potential, so they release this report every year to recognize the challenges in Ottawa County and how people can help fix them.

The report is published by United Way every three years, and gives the community an in-depth analysis of the health and human service issues in Ottawa County. The Community Assessment covers topics such as education, financial stability, health, and basic needs of the community.

The 2018 Community Assessment is produced in collaboration with dozens of local experts and the research firm VIP Research & Evaluation.

To learn more and review the 2018 Community Assessment for Ottawa County, click here.