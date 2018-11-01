Battle Creek says construction on Michigan Ave. a temporary pain for longterm gain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The staff at the United Way spent Thursday afternoon playing Cornhole on Michigan Avenue. They divided into a handful of teams and tossed beaned bags for an hour on one part of the street. The other part was blocked off due to construction at Heritage Tower, which the United Way’s president sees as a good thing.

“I actually think it might affect [businesses] longterm in a really positive way,” Sargent said during an interview. “This is about improving downtown Battle Creek and making this community more vibrant.”

Assistant City Manager Ted Dearing said that when construction started they initially wanted to keep one lane of traffic open for drivers and businesses in the area like the United Way. However when construction workers began to put up the scaffolding, they needed to use both lanes on the street for additional space.

“We are going to have to temporarily shut down Michigan [Avenue] probably for several months,” Dearing said during an interview at City Hall. “So while we have to shut the street down, the good news is there’s lots of parking nearby and the businesses will be open and accessible.”

Stores like Team Active and Venus Pharmacy along with restaurants like Griffin Grill & Pub and Kitchen Proper will remain open and easy to get to, Dearing said. Customers will have to walk a little longer to get there.

“It’ll be a little bit inconvenient for those who typically would like to park right in front of those businesses on Michigan [Ave.]," Dearing said. "That on-street parking will not be open."

Dearing said the building, which sat vacant for over a decade, will undergo a $30,000,000 renovation project. It’ll be turned into commercial and residential space, including 85 housing units. Construction will continue through the winter and will affect the upcoming holiday parade. He said part of the parade will be re-routed to Jackson Street.

“We have a great parade we run every Saturday after Thanksgiving,” Dearing said. “We’re going to go ahead with the parade.”

Dearing said parade-goers will have access to the business near Heritage Tower by walking through the RiverWalk center’s parking lot. It’s the same way Sargent and his staff access their building. However they know it's temporary and Sargent envisions what all could come from the construction.

“In five years it’s going to be a vibrant downtown where you see people having a good time socializing, networking, going out to dinner and also building businesses that can support families,” Sargent said.