× Biden rallies for Democrats in Lansing: ‘Get the hell up. Go out and vote.’

LANSING, Mich. — Former Vice President Joe Biden made a stop in Lansing Thursday evening to campaign for Democratic candidates in Michigan.

Biden’s visit comes after Vice President Mike Pence visited the state earlier this week to rally Republicans. It’s all part of an effort from both parties to hype up voters before the Nov. 6 election.

Biden was called an “honorary Midwestern Democrat” as candidates Gretchen Whitmer, Garlin Gilchirst, Debbie Stabenow and Elissa Slotkin welcomed him to the rally at Lansing Community College.

“We’re energized,” Whitmer, the Democratic candidate for governor, said. “Having someone like Joe Biden come in though is awesome, because people love Uncle Joe. He is real. He is fired up and I think he is just such an important voice.”

Biden made the appearance primarily to support Slotkin, who is running a tight race against Mike Bishop for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District. It’s a race the whole country is watching as an example of what could be a Democratic takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“My national security adviser, the deputy secretary of state, the number three person in the Defense Department, all who still work for me, all said to me if I didn’t show up for Elissa I was dead,” Biden said.

Biden called out what he calls un-American rhetoric from President Donald Trump and demanded a move civilized political landscape.

“It’s on our leaders to reset the tone, to dial the temperature down,” he said. “This is bigger than politics. The very character of our country is on the ballot on Tuesday.”

Whitmer and Sen. Debbie Stabenow are slightly ahead of their Republican opponents in the polls, but Slotkin has an uphill battle to beat Bishop in a district long held by Republicans. Democratic candidate for secretary of state Jocelyn Benson says voters are looking for something different this election cycle.

“I think people just want realness and authenticity and just problem solvers and solution-oriented leadership on either side,” she said. “I think all of us are tired of any type of divisiveness, things or words or language or incidents that are gonna bring us apart. I think there’s a real hunger that I’ve seen across the spectrum of people that just want things to improve.”

Democrats say this race is all about resetting a moral compass, even trying to appeal to moderates and Republicans to get the highest voter turnout they can.

“Get the hell up. Go out and vote. Take it back now, now, now, now,” Biden said.