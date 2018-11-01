City of GR to unveil plans to improve area along Grand River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- After two years of hearing from residents, the City of Grand Rapids is getting ready to unveil its plan to improve the trail along the Grand River.

The "River for All" project includes six different opportunity sites and design guidelines the the city says will help shape the future of the river corridor.

City officials say the goal here is to create a user-friendly, welcoming and accessible 7.5-mile river trail that someday will flank both sides of the Grand River from Riverside Park to the north and Millennium Park to the south.

Among the projects, includes a water storage yard, connecting the trail between Leonard and Ann Street, and even improving areas near the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Fish Ladder Park.

There is also plans to create off-street green areas and increasing natural light along the river near Coldbrook Street and extending the river walk from Riverside to Millennium Park.

The River for All project is also part of the Grand Rapids Whitewater River Restoration project which we will also be getting an update on, when it comes to the costs and timeline.

The meeting is planned for Thursday, November 1 at DeVos Place and is free and open to the public. You can reserve a ticket here.