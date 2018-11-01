Covenant House to open safe space for homeless kids, Nov. 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just in time for national Youth Homeless Awareness Month, Grand Rapids is getting ready for the grand opening and dedication of Covenant House Michigan, a first-of-its-kind program for homeless, at risk, and trafficked youth.

On Wednesday, November 14, Covenant House will open up a space where homeless and at-risk kids can be safe, and have a support system during their time of need.

Without intervention, homeless youth are at great personal danger and can also become chronically homeless adults. Covenant House Michigan, Grand Rapids campus not only provides shelter, but wrap-around programming to address everything from education to healthcare to document recovery to employment – for a healing, productive, sustainable future.

Covenant House Michigan is also looking for people to engage and help with their mission.

Also now through the end of December, the organization is doing the "Quarter Million Dollar Change" fundraiser. A very generous donor made a $250,000 gift, and will match ever dollar donated or raised by any individual or group.

To learn more about the grand opening, volunteer and donation opportunities, visit covenanthousemi.org.