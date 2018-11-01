Covenant House to open safe space for homeless kids, Nov. 14

Posted 12:13 PM, November 1, 2018, by , Updated at 12:12PM, November 1, 2018

Just in time for national Youth Homeless Awareness Month, Grand Rapids is getting ready for the grand opening and dedication of Covenant House Michigan, a first-of-its-kind program for homeless, at risk, and trafficked youth.

On Wednesday, November 14, Covenant House will open up a space where homeless and at-risk kids can be safe, and have a support system during their time of need.

Without intervention, homeless youth are at great personal danger and can also become chronically homeless adults.  Covenant House Michigan, Grand Rapids campus not only provides shelter, but wrap-around programming to address everything from education to healthcare to document recovery to employment – for a healing, productive, sustainable future.

Covenant House Michigan is also looking for people to engage and help with their mission.

Also now through the end of December, the organization is doing the "Quarter Million Dollar Change" fundraiser. A very generous donor made a $250,000 gift, and will match ever dollar donated or raised by any individual or group.

To learn more about the grand opening, volunteer and donation opportunities, visit covenanthousemi.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s