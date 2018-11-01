Crash knocks out power to Muskegon residents, school

Posted 5:59 AM, November 1, 2018, by , Updated at 06:01AM, November 1, 2018

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash has caused a power outage in Muskegon County.

An estimated 450 Consumers Energy customers are currently without power, according to the outage map.

The affected area is right outside Muskegon Community College along South Quarterline Road in Muskegon Township.

Students at Orchard View Schools are now operating on a two hour delay while crews work to restore power. Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers say a car accident is to blame. We will update you as we learn more.

