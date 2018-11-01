Dinwiddie hits late 3, Nets beat Pistons 120-119 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie and his teammates are trying to change the perception of the Brooklyn Nets. That is why what transpired at Barclays Center on Wednesday night was so important to the fourth-year guard.

“Because of what we’re fighting for. We’re trying to be a good team and trying the change the tide of the Nets’ teams in the past. You got to know how to get out of rut fast,” Dinwiddie said after making a 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds left in overtime to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 120-119.

“(Losses) can string together and it can affect morale and all that other stuff,” Dinwiddie said.

Dinwiddie finished with a season-high 25 points. He was 8 of 15 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3. Four of his five 3s came in the fourth quarter or overtime.

“I was able to hit a couple shots and help our team win,” Dinwiddie said.

Joe Harris added a season high 23 points, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen had 19 each, and Jared Dudley finished with 11. The Nets snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 3-5.

“We’ve been in this experience a lot,” Harris said. “A lot of close (games) last year. A lot of close games to start the season. For us to close one out (and) execute down the stretch_take care of the ball and execute defensively_this is huge in terms of confidence for us and (this is) just a big morale boost whenever you get a win like this.”

The Pistons have dropped three straight to fall to 4-3.

“When we were 4-0 nobody was cheering for us and nobody is going to feel sorry for us when we lose three in a row,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “We’re in a situation where we have each other. We have to pull together and take care of the mental mistakes we’re making, and I have to make sure we’re getting better shots for our guys where we can execute better offensively.”

Blake Griffin led Detroit with 25 points, Andre Drummond had 24 points and 23 rebounds, and Reggie Jackson scored 21 points.

After Dinwiddie’s late 3-pointer, Griffin missed a fadeaway.

“We just have to lock in,” said Griffin. “It’s just an effort thing or a concentration thing.”

The Nets trailed by as much as 10 in the third quarter, and entered the fourth down 83-77. Brooklyn ended up outscoring the Pistons 33-27 in the fourth quarter, with Dinwiddie hitting a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to force overtime.

“Thank God for Spencer Dinwiddie,” Dudley said.