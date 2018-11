Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The East Grand Rapids High School Drama Department is taking on Shakespeare's black tale, "Macbeth."

Leads of the show, Drew and Jane, along with the show's director, stopped by to tell people what to expect from the performance.

"Macbeth" will be at the Performing Arts Center at the following dates and times:

November 8, 9 & 10 @ 7 p.m.

Novmeber 10 @ 1 p.m.

To purchase tickets, search for the show on Eventbrite.