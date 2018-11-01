Igloos: Stay warm and enjoy your coffee outdoors in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Outside Coffee Co. located at 734 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 has come up with a way you can still enjoy that cup of joe outside while staying warm through these chilly months.

They’ve added 3 igloos to their space so they can now stay open all winter long.

Each igloo has seating and space heaters inside to keep you warm.

Keeping with the outdoor theme, you order your coffee from a transformed camper, plus your dogs are welcome not only outside but inside their attached shop, Woosah.

They open everyday from 7am to 7pm and will soon be decked out in Christmas lights for you to enjoy.

They will be holding a holiday party November 17th.

