Kelloggsville HS locked down for 30 minutes after tip

WYOMING, Mich. – Kelloggsville High School was locked down for about 30 minutes Thursday morning after a tip said a student was going to bring a gun to the school.

School staff placed the school on lockdown when they received the information, according to Wyoming Police. The student was located off campus and officials determined there was no immediate threat to anyone at the school.

The lockdown was lifted at about 9:20 a.m.