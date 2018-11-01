Kombucha brewing workshop at Blandford Nature Center

Posted 10:11 AM, November 1, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- This drink is more than just a fancy name that your friends talk about drinking.

It's also a 3,000 year old concoction that offers countless benefits, and now you can learn how to make it.

  • Name of Event: Kombucha Workship
  • Event Date: Saturday, November 1, 2018
  • Location: Blandford Nature Center, 1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $15/members, $18/non-members, SCOBY's sold separately for $10 each
  • Website: blandfordnaturecenter.org
  • Contact Number: (616) 735-6240
  • Pre-registration required, adults only

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s