Kombucha brewing workshop at Blandford Nature Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- This drink is more than just a fancy name that your friends talk about drinking.
It's also a 3,000 year old concoction that offers countless benefits, and now you can learn how to make it.
- Name of Event: Kombucha Workship
- Event Date: Saturday, November 1, 2018
- Location: Blandford Nature Center, 1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
- Time: 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $15/members, $18/non-members, SCOBY's sold separately for $10 each
- Website: blandfordnaturecenter.org
- Contact Number: (616) 735-6240
- Pre-registration required, adults only