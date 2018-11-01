Make-a-wish surprises Allegan County child with trip to Disney World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Lucas Gibson lives with a rare birth defect, but that won't keep him from going to Walt Disney World.

The 6-year-old Lucas Gibson from of Hamilton was surprised by Make-A-Wish Michigan at Metro Health on Wednesday with the news that he gets to go to Walt Disney World Resort.

Gibson had a special visit by Mickey Mouse and employees, who surprised him at the hospital.

The surprise was made even more special by the fact that his mom is on the Metro Health Hospital staff, and she was there for the surprise.

Make-A-Wish Michigan grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. Since 1984, Make-A-Wish Michigan has granted more than 9,500 wishes. This year, their goal is to grant more than 450 wishes throughout the state.